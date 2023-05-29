Hyderabad: Tribal welfare minister demands 10% quota for STs

Hyderabad: Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod has asked the Central government to implement 10 percent reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the country.

Speaking as chief guest at the National Banjara Meet-2023, organised at Dr Visveswaariah Bhavan in Khairatabad on Sunday, the minister demanded the BJP-led Centre add the Tribal language Gor Mati in the 8th Schedule.

Pointing out that the state government provided 10 percent reservations to STs in Telangana in educational institutions and jobs, the minister said that the same must be considered by the centre for implementation in all the states.

Stating that the state government would provide pattas for podu lands next month, the minister further urged the Central government to construct a Sevalal building in Delhi and celebrate Sevalal birthday as a national festival.