Agneepath: Telangana tribal welfare school students to join Indian army

The admissions into tribal colleges are through TGUGCET (Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test) and the last date to apply for CET (Common Entrance Test) is February 5.

31st January 2023
Hyderabad: Tribal welfare school students to serve Indian army
Hyderabad: Four students from the tribal welfare Gurukulam who participated in Agneepath
selections cleared the rounds and will now join the Indian Army.

Science undergrads Maloth Javender, Banoth Ramu, Velpula Ajay and Intermediate second-year student Inslavath Naresh from Ashoknagar Sainik School are the ones who got selected after clearing the army tests.

With encouragement from all domains of society, the tribal students are now gaining
exposure to the latest developments in various fields.

The students thanked secretary D. Ronald Rose and additional secretary V. Sarveshwar Reddy for their constant encouragement and support.

