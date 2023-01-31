Agneepath: Telangana tribal welfare school students to join Indian army

Hyderabad: Four students from the tribal welfare Gurukulam who participated in Agneepath

selections cleared the rounds and will now join the Indian Army.

Science undergrads Maloth Javender, Banoth Ramu, Velpula Ajay and Intermediate second-year student Inslavath Naresh from Ashoknagar Sainik School are the ones who got selected after clearing the army tests.

With encouragement from all domains of society, the tribal students are now gaining

exposure to the latest developments in various fields.

The admissions into tribal colleges are through TGUGCET (Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test) and the last date to apply for CET (Common Entrance Test) is February 5.

The students thanked secretary D. Ronald Rose and additional secretary V. Sarveshwar Reddy for their constant encouragement and support.