Hyderabad: TRS corporator’s wife slaps school correspondent

Hyderabad: The wife of a TRS corporator allegedly slapped a private school correspondent when the latter sought to shift an LPG gas agency from the school premises at Boduppal.

The correspondent of Global Champs School, Kameshwari had requested the 28th division TRS corporator Cheerla Narsimha Reddy and his wife Cheeraoa Anitha to shift the LPG gas agency since they owned both the building as well as the gas agency.

However, this did not sit right with Anitha and she resorted to violence.

The school correspondent lodged a complaint against the corporator and his wife at the Medipalli police station, on Monday night. In her complaint, Kameshwari stated that the corporator’s wife slapped her outside of the school compound and told her to do whatever she wants and that they won’t shift the gas agency.

The HP LPG agency owned by the corporator was established before the place was rented to Kameshwari. The school has been running on the first, second and third floor of the building since 2018. The complainant had concerns that the gas agency is not safe for children and wanted it to shift out of the school premises.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the police have booked the corporator and his wife under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally causing insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage) along with sections related to intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

This incident comes at a time when the ruling party is already in the limelight for a TRS leader being responsible for the death of a real estate business and suicide of a BJP worker unable to bear harassment by a TRS corporator’s husband in Khammam.