Hyderabad: TRS leader’s husband arrested for kidnapping, assaulting man

Hyderabad: Titla Deva Shikamani, the husband of a local TRS leader was detained by police on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and threatening to kill the husband of a woman with whom he is having an extramarital affair.

Titla Deva Shikamani is the husband of a TRS leader who is also a co-option member of the Ameenpur Municipality. Three additional people were also detained by police for their apparent involvement in the incident.

Rayani Raju, a resident of Beeranmguda inside the boundaries of the Ameenpur police station, allegedly planted a mobile phone in his bedroom to secretly record his wife’s actions on September 5 after becoming suspicious that she was cheating on him. He stated that he discovered Shikamani had visited his home and was having an affair with his wife the same day.

When Raju confronted his wife, she left without telling him and went to her mother’s house in Mangalagiri village. On September 13, around 7.30 p.m., Shikhamani visited Raju’s house with his pals Begumpet Kiran Goud, Kuntolla Mallesh Goud Sai, and Dinesh after learning this, according to the SI.

Raju was allegedly abducted by them and taken to a photo studio in Ramachandrapuram, where Shikhamani severely beat Raju and threatened to murder him if he revealed the secret relationship to anybody.

The following morning when the stores opened, Raju left for his hometown of Illandhu village in the Khammam area out of concern that Shikhamani would kill him.

Raju reported the event to the police after he got back, who allegedly held Shikhamani and demanded him to take off his clothing. One of the main topics that is receiving a lot of attention on social media is the claim that the police forced him to stand at the police station in his underpants. Users of social media claim that if Shikamani is guilty of a crime, the police should have taken him into custody and placed him on detention instead of forcing him to stand at the station half-naked.

The investigation is ongoing after a case was filed by the Ameenpur police in this regard.