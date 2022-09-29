Hyderabad: 45 Police inspectors transferred

Hyderabad: 45 Police inspectors who were employed in the city were all transferred and instructed to report immediately to their new postings on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand, on September 28, issued the transfer orders based on administrative justifications and instructed the higher officers to relive them.

Also Read Hyderabad traffic police to open 2-way communication with public

In more news, the Hyderabad traffic police will start two-way interactions through redressal grievance via social media, helpline, FM stations and media houses, inorder to improve its relationship with citizens.

Higher officials of from the Hyderabad traffic police department said that they are studying the idea of opening up to the public, updating the citizens on the status of complaints and to taking feedback.

The two-way interaction will be done on social media, helpline, Whatsapp, mobile phones SMS services and emails, said officials from the Hyderabad traffic police. The department wants to improve its public image and keep citizens updated about the action initiated on their complaints/ suggestions.

The plan is to respond to each and every suggestion/complaint/ feedback received from the citizens by way of numerous platforms so all can have faith in the traffic police work, officials from the Hyderabad traffic police department informed.

The traffic police has also invited suggestions from citizen forums, police officials and other departments. A plan will soon be finalised for Hyderabad. Once it if decided, each complainant/advisor will be informed about the progress of their complaint and implementation of their suggestion as well. .