Hyderabad: Truck crashes into three cars at Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: Three vehicles including a car were damaged when a truck rammed into them at Mailardevpally road on Sunday afternoon.

The truck was on its way from Chandrayangutta towards the Katedan area when the driver. While trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, the driver drove the vehicle to the roadside and rammed into a shop.

Three vehicles including a car were damaged in the incident. All the three vehicles were parked on the roadside and there were no persons inside. The traffic police and Mailardevpally police reached the place and regulated the traffic on the busy road.

The police with the help of big cranes removed the damaged vehicles and shifted to the police station. The truck was pulled out with the help of a big crane, said the police.