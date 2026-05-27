Hyderabad: Truck driver injured in collision between two lorries at Hayathnagar

Police said a grocery-laden lorry rammed into a divider after a tyre burst, following which another truck crashed into the stranded vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 9:49 am IST|   Updated: 27th May 2026 11:10 am IST
Truck driver injured in collision between two lorries at Hayathnagar
Truck driver injured in collision between two lorries at Hayathnagar.

Hyderabad: A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a collision between two trucks at Hayathnagar on Wednesday morning, May 27.

According to police, at around 4:00 am, a lorry carrying grocery supplies was proceeding from Medchal towards Auto Nagar. When the vehicle reached the Captain Cook area, one of its tyres reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The lorry subsequently rammed into the road divider.

Moments later, another tipper lorry, which was coming from behind, crashed into the rear side of the stranded vehicle. Due to the impact, the driver of the second lorry, identified as Naveen, sustained injuries and became trapped inside the cabin.

Subhan Bakery

Rescue operation

Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The cabin of the damaged lorry was cut open, following which the injured driver was safely pulled out and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 9:49 am IST|   Updated: 27th May 2026 11:10 am IST

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