Hyderabad: Truck driver injured in collision between two lorries at Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a collision between two trucks at Hayathnagar on Wednesday morning, May 27.

According to police, at around 4:00 am, a lorry carrying grocery supplies was proceeding from Medchal towards Auto Nagar. When the vehicle reached the Captain Cook area, one of its tyres reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The lorry subsequently rammed into the road divider.

Moments later, another tipper lorry, which was coming from behind, crashed into the rear side of the stranded vehicle. Due to the impact, the driver of the second lorry, identified as Naveen, sustained injuries and became trapped inside the cabin.

Hyderabad: A tipper lorry driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rammed a container lorry on NH-65 at Hayathnagar early on Wednesday. The container lorry reportedly stopped suddenly after a tyre burst, causing the tipper to crash into it from behind.



The driver,… pic.twitter.com/HOkvphlAFZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 27, 2026

Rescue operation

Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The cabin of the damaged lorry was cut open, following which the injured driver was safely pulled out and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway.