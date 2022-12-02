Telangana: Truck runs over schoolboy in Chevella

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a truck allegedly driven in a rash manner, ran into a group of school children waiting for their school bus at Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

A seven-year-old boy died on the spot, while his grandmother was left injured.

The deceased, Ruthvik and his elder brother Abhilash were accompanied by their grandmother to the requested stop in the village, where all the children were waiting for the school bus.

According to the police, the driver who was driving the truck at a high speed lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

He further lost control of the accelerator and ran over a group of children and their family members.

While the boy died on the spot, others were left unhurt.

Investigations on the case are underway by the Chevella police.