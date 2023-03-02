Hyderabad: TS BIE serves notice to Sri Chaitanya over student’s suicide

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd March 2023 6:56 pm IST
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has issued a notice to the Sri Chaitanya Junior College management in connection with the suspected suicide of Sathvik, a first-year intermediate student, at the institution in Narsingi on Wednesday.

According to media reports, following the event, the board authorities toured the campus and demanded an explanation from the college.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has already ordered a thorough investigation and directed staff to provide a report.

Tension prevailed at the college premises post-incident and continued till Wednesday morning, with the deceased’s parents, relatives, and student organisations staging protests by blocking the road near the college.

Around 10.30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the classroom.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

