Hyderabad: 16-year-old hangs self to death in Narsingi college

Hyderabad: An intermediate first-year student died by suicide at a private college in Narsingi on Tuesday night under an alleged state of depression.

Following the death, a few videos purportedly related to the college came to light portraying corporal harassment.

This is how cruel corporate chaitanya college staff was being with students pls banned chaithanya institution ktr sir..Before 15 days in peerzadiguda campus a girl student got sucide,now narsingi campus student sathwik got sucide.. @KTRBRS@kcr @SabithaindraTRS pic.twitter.com/3gc5n07a7x — Masampally Arunkumar (@Arunkum49829259) March 1, 2023

Tension prevailed at the college premises post-incident and continued till Wednesday morning, with the deceased’s parents, relatives and student organisations staging protests by blocking the road near the college.

Even knowing that #Satwik committed suicide, the #SriChaitanya college staff at least, not taken to the hospital, fellow students asked a vehicle for a lift and took Satwik to the hospital.

Parents, Students protests demands punishment to management. (2/3) #Hyderabad #Narsingi pic.twitter.com/kBH2THYoq6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 1, 2023

The student, S Swathik, 16 was pursuing his studies at Sri Chaitanya Kalasala college while staying in a hostel. He took extreme step due to alleged torture by college faculty.

Also Read Harassed by senior, Telangana PG medico attempts suicide

Around 10.30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the classroom.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have booked a case and initiated a probe into the matter after shifting the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The family members of the student demanded justice.