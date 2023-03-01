Hyderabad: 16-year-old hangs self to death in Narsingi college

The boy allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in classroom

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st March 2023 11:48 am IST
Hyderabad: 16-year-old hangs self to death in Narsingi college
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: An intermediate first-year student died by suicide at a private college in Narsingi on Tuesday night under an alleged state of depression.

Following the death, a few videos purportedly related to the college came to light portraying corporal harassment.

Tension prevailed at the college premises post-incident and continued till Wednesday morning, with the deceased’s parents, relatives and student organisations staging protests by blocking the road near the college.

The student, S Swathik, 16 was pursuing his studies at Sri Chaitanya Kalasala college while staying in a hostel. He took extreme step due to alleged torture by college faculty.

Also Read
Harassed by senior, Telangana PG medico attempts suicide

Around 10.30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the classroom.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have booked a case and initiated a probe into the matter after shifting the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The family members of the student demanded justice.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st March 2023 11:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button