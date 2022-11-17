Hyderabad: TSIC mentored student wins Samsung India’s Innovation contest

Hyderabad: Samsung India conducted its ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ innovation contest finale after a 6-month rigorous process of screening thousands of applications, training, and mentoring on Wednesday.



The top three winning teams namely Sputnik Brain, Udaan, and Alpha Monitor received a total grant of Rs 1 crore and a 6-month incubation by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to strengthen their prototypes, and seek real-world consumer validation for their products and services.



16-year-old Hemesh Chadalavada was scouted and mentored by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) under the Intinta Innovator program and his prototype was enhanced by T Works (Government of Telangana’s initiative), Hyderabad.

1/2 Congratulations @hemeshch, a student innovator from #Hyderabad for winning the @SamsungIndia’s Solve for Tomorrow initiative, from 18000 applicants.



He was scouted & mentored by TSIC under #ఇంటింటాinnovator, & his prototype was enhanced by @TWorksHyd.@KTRTRS @warikoo pic.twitter.com/zY9KZMjmfE — Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) (@teamTSIC) November 17, 2022

Hemesh was earlier conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 when he decided to work on a ‘Smart Wristband’ after seeing his grandmother suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.



His idea to monitor aspects that relate to this disease was also applauded by Prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Hemesh was part of the Alpha Monitor team from Hyderabad and has developed a smart wristband to monitor Alzheimer’s patients and alert their caregivers about changes in their behavior.



Apart from the cash prize and the incubation support, each of the winning teams also received a certificate, a trophy, a Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop, and Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Each team also got an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board for their respective school or college.

About ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ contest

This CSR initiative by Samsung was launched to support youth from around the country wanting to solve real-life issues and transform people’s lives with their innovative ideas.



The contest was launched in June and invited 16-22-year-olds to come up with innovative ideas in the fields of education, environment, healthcare and agriculture — the priority of UN Sustainable Development Goals for India.

The contest received a record 18,000 entries out of which the top 50 teams were selected by FITT, IIT Delhi, and experts at Samsung. They attended a three-day boot camp at IIT Delhi for training on design thinking. After that, they presented their ideas to the jury, from which the top 10 teams were selected.

These top 10 teams were again mentored for six weeks to fine-tune their ideas and build a prototype.

They visited Samsung India’s headquarters in Gurugram and its R&D and design centers in Bengaluru and Noida to interact with Samsung employees and researchers. They also went to the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru to experience Samsung innovations.

The finale was held in New Delhi where the top 10 teams pitched their ideas to a jury.