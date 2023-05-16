Hyderabad: TSMFC to distribute cars to minority drivers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Chairman, Imtiaz Ishaq, has announced that 20 Swift Dzire cars will be distributed to 20 minority drivers today, May 16, under the Driver Empowerment Programme. This programme has been launched by the Minority Finance Corporation to enable minority drivers to become owners of their own cabs.

In the year 2019-2020, the government sanctioned 300 cars to the Minority Finance Corporation. In the first phase, 280 cars were distributed to eligible minority drivers from different districts of the state. Today, 20 more cabs will be distributed to 20 drivers, for which all preparations have been completed.

The event will take place at 11:30 am, and it will be attended by several dignitaries, including the State Minority Welfare Minister, K Ishwar, and the Home Minister, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who will be the chief guests. Other guests include MLAs Jafar Hussain Meraj and Ahmed Balala, MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Effendi, MS Prabhakar, AK Khan, and others.

Imtiaz Ishaq, the Chairman of the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation, stated that the Chief Minister, KCR., is committed to the development and welfare of minorities in the state. Over the past nine years, massive steps have been taken for the development of minorities, including in the areas of education, economic and social development, which is unprecedented across the country.

He also added that the government is serious about providing self-employment opportunities to minority youth. The process of issuing loans by the Minority Finance Corporation has reached the final stages, and good news will be announced soon.

In addition to the distribution of cars to minority drivers, the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation has been actively involved in various other initiatives to support the minority communities. Through their relentless efforts, the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation continues to contribute to the overall development and upliftment of the minority communities in the state.