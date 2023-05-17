Hyderabad: TSRTC arranges buses for TS EDCET exam on May 18

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the students attending the TS EDCET exam on May 18, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating adequate buses from various places of the city to the examination centre areas.

The department officials will be monitoring bus stops to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses, to ensure proper stoppage of buses at stops and also educate candidates in availing the required route buses.

The buses will be plied to ensure that the students reach the examination centres on time. Return trips from centres after completion of the exam will also be ensured.

Additionally, a help desk will be arranged with a supervisor at bus stations to guide the candidates appearing for the examinations and monitor the special operations of examination centres.

Students have been directed to contact the communication centres, established at Koti and Rathifle on 9959226160 and 9959226154 for information regarding buses.

