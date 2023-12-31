Hyderabad: TSRTC cancels Family-24, T-6 tickets within GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, December 31 announced that the Family-24 and the T-6 tickets will no longer be issued within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The public transport body’s decision comes in the wake of increased passenger traffic due to the Mahalakshmi scheme which allows women and transgender persons to travel for free in the TSRTC run buses in the state.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that the decision was taken as bus conductors are taking longer to issue Family-24 and T-6 tickets due to the increase in traffic caused by the Mahalakshmi scheme.

“To issue these tickets, conductors must verify passengers’ identity cards and enter their age, which is causing delays and increasing journey times for passengers. So, to avoid this inconvenience, the tickets will not be issued from tomorrow,” he said.