Hyderabad: TSRTC cancels Family-24, T-6 tickets within GHMC limits

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that the decision was taken as bus conductors are taking longer to issue Family-24 and T-6 tickets due to the increase in traffic caused by the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 1:14 pm IST
Telangana: TSRTC announces special buses to Srisailam
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, December 31 announced that the Family-24 and the T-6 tickets will no longer be issued within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The public transport body’s decision comes in the wake of increased passenger traffic due to the Mahalakshmi scheme which allows women and transgender persons to travel for free in the TSRTC run buses in the state.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that the decision was taken as bus conductors are taking longer to issue Family-24 and T-6 tickets due to the increase in traffic caused by the Mahalakshmi scheme.

MS Education Academy

“To issue these tickets, conductors must verify passengers’ identity cards and enter their age, which is causing delays and increasing journey times for passengers. So, to avoid this inconvenience, the tickets will not be issued from tomorrow,” he said.

Also Read
Telangana: 13-yr-old girl takes free bus rides for days to avoid going to hostel

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 1:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button