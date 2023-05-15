Hyderabad: TSRTC to launch electric Garuda AC buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to launch a special new batch of 50 AC electric buses on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

This announcement was issued by the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, while taking to his official Twitter handle he informed that the 12 metre-long electric AC buses with a capacity of 41 seats will be available sooner and will be able to travel more than 325 kilometres on a single charge.

Sajjanar provided details about the buses and said these environmental-friendly buses have been named ‘E-Garuda’, which are designed with the highest quality standards and high-tech touches, which include comfortable seats, Air conditioning and so on.

The inaugural ceremony of these buses will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 pm at Pushpak Bus Point near Miyapur Cross Roads.

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the chairman of the organization and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan will launch the E-Garuda buses.

TSRTC has recently launched a Bus Tracking app which is now available on the Google Play Store. Its motive is to provide real-time information about bus stops, arrival time, and the location of buses.



