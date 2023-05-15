Vision 2020 has an extraordinary impact on Hyderabad’s development: Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu recently spoke about the development of Hyderabad and his vision for the city. Speaking at the graduation day function of Gitam University School of Public Policy in Rudraram, Sangareddy, he mentioned that Hyderabad’s development has been inspired by his Vision 2020 plan. He also emphasized the need for a new ‘vision 2047’, to be prepared for Hyderabad.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of technology in policy formulation and reforms, stating that it is essential for public policy to influence public life. He also emphasized the role that public policy can play in the goodwill of any institution.

During his speech, he mentioned that some objections were raised at the launch of Vision 2020, but he stands by his plan for the development of Hyderabad. He believes that the results of his plan are visible and that further development of urban areas can result in employment-oriented investment and opportunities for the youth.

Chandrababu Naidu called on the youth to adapt themselves to modern technology and be prepared for significant changes that can take place in the world economy over the next 25 years. Overall, his speech highlighted the importance of public policy and the role it can play in shaping the future of Hyderabad.

