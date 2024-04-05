Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate buses for SRH vs CSK match in Uppal stadium

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday, April 5, urged cricket lovers to utilise its bus services to Uppal Stadium for the much anticipated sporting battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

“Appeal to cricket fans! Don’t cause traffic disruption by driving your own vehicles to the upcoming #IPL match between Sunrisers #Hyderabad vs #Chennai Super Kings at Uppal Cricket Stadium today. Use the public transport system and check the traffic problem without inconveniencing the common motorists. 60 special buses are plying from major parts of Hyderabad to Uppal Stadium #TSRTC exclusively for cricket fans going to watch this match live. These buses will start at 6 pm and leave the stadium at 11:30 pm. The management wants to use these to go to the stadium safely and watch the cricket match #TSRTC,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a post on X.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

Following is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

RoutesNumber of buses
Uppal Stadium to MP4
Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

For March 27, the depot managers’ contact numbers are 9959226140, 9959224058, and 99592226138, whereas, for April 5, people can dial 9959226419, 9959226137, or 9959226147.

