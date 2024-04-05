Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate buses for SRH vs CSK match in Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday, April 5, urged cricket lovers to utilise its bus services to Uppal Stadium for the much anticipated sporting battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

“Appeal to cricket fans! Don’t cause traffic disruption by driving your own vehicles to the upcoming #IPL match between Sunrisers #Hyderabad vs #Chennai Super Kings at Uppal Cricket Stadium today. Use the public transport system and check the traffic problem without inconveniencing the common motorists. 60 special buses are plying from major parts of Hyderabad to Uppal Stadium #TSRTC exclusively for cricket fans going to watch this match live. These buses will start at 6 pm and leave the stadium at 11:30 pm. The management wants to use these to go to the stadium safely and watch the cricket match #TSRTC,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a post on X.

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

Following is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

Routes Number of buses Uppal Stadium to MP 4 Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

For March 27, the depot managers’ contact numbers are 9959226140, 9959224058, and 99592226138, whereas, for April 5, people can dial 9959226419, 9959226137, or 9959226147.