Hyderabad: TSRTC to soon introduce i-TIMS ticketing system in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to introduce the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMS) system in the city buses.

The I-TIMS system will be introduced in buses operating in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. This will allow passengers to book tickets 15 minutes before departure. Passengers can make payments through UPI, cash, and credit\debit cards.

Arrival and departure timing of the buses will also be made available to passengers, The i-TIms is supported by the OPRS software. This allows the bus driver to issue tickets in real-time and update details.

According to TSRTC officials, this strategy not only saves passengers time but also allows them to know ahead of time how many seats are available on the bus. Currently, travellers must pay cash for bus tickets. In order to give greater services to tourists, plans are also in the works to roll out smart cards following the implementation of a new system.