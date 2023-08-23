Hyderabad: TSSP constable shoots himself at Hussaini Alam police outpost

Hyderabad: In an incident at Hussaini Alam police outpost, a Head Constable of Telangana State Special Police ended his life by shooting himself.

B Srikanth, belonging to the E-Company of TSSP Nalgonda, was posted at Hussaini Alam police outpost and had been working for two and a half months.

On Wednesday morning, he shot himself in the forehead and died on the spot.

The staff at the police station shifted the head constable to Osmania Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.