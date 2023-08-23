Hyderabad: TSSP constable shoots himself at Hussaini Alam police outpost

He shot himself in the forehead and died on the spot.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 23rd August 2023 7:30 am IST
Telangana: Couple tortured, tied to tree over alleged black magic

Hyderabad: In an incident at Hussaini Alam police outpost, a Head Constable of Telangana State Special Police ended his life by shooting himself.

B Srikanth, belonging to the E-Company of TSSP Nalgonda, was posted at Hussaini Alam police outpost and had been working for two and a half months.

On Wednesday morning, he shot himself in the forehead and died on the spot.

MS Education Academy

The staff at the police station shifted the head constable to Osmania Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 23rd August 2023 7:30 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button