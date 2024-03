Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a junior accounts officer of TSSPDCL, Habsiguda red handed as he was accepting a bribe amount of Rs 35,000 to process the salary bill of a lineman.

The official Sama Vijayasimha demanded a bribe from M Bharat, an artisan.

The official was caught when he accepted the amount at the office of ADE Nacharam, a press release informed.