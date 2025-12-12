Hyderabad tutor burns 7 yr old with hot spoon for ‘not studying’, booked

The teacher brandished the child for not concentrating on studies

Representational image

Hyderabad: A tuition teacher was booked for brandishing a 7-year-old boy in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar police limits on Thursday, December 11.

According to the Filmnagar police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at OU Colony when the victim was attending tuition at the accused’s house. The accused, identified as Sri Mansa, allegedly heated a metal spoon and pressed it against the child’s hands, legs and face, claiming he was not concentrating on studies.

His parents found at least eight burn marks on the boy’s body and rushed to the Film Nagar police after noticing the injuries and hearing the child’s ordeal. In their complaint, the parents stated that the boy was unable to walk because of the burns caused by the spoon.

The Film Nagar Police shifted the child to Golconda Area Hospital for medical tests and registered a case of assault and cruelty against the tutor. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

