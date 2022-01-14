Hyderabad: Two accused nabbed for selling artificial gold

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for defrauding a woman by selling artificial gold. The arrest was carried out by the Vanasthalipuram Police on Thursday.

The accused identified as a Satyanarayana (43) and Vasu (34); both are friends, residents of Sowbhagya Nagar in LB Nagar.

According to the police, the accused Satyanarayana planned to defraud the victim and the second accused Vasu helped him in the offence. Satyanarayana has already been arrested in the same case in Andhra Pradesh, reported Telangana Today.

The victim, Nagmani was duped into buying fake gold from them for a price of Rs 2.3 lakh. Later, she realized that she was deceived by them and called the police of Vansthaliapuram to file a complaint against them.

After filing a complaint, the police nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage.