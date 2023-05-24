Hyderabad: Two arrested as police busts fake seva samithi

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday on charges of cheating business persons and builders under the name of State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao.

A raid was conducted where the police seized one receipt book with 69 induplicate receipts and four cell phones.

The accused identified as Perala Venkatsh (26) and Gaddameedi Rajesh Kumar (42) hailing from Bhadurpally and Gandi Maisamma respectively ran a ‘Harisha Anna Seva Samithi’ and convinced people it belonged to the BRS leader.

The third and prime accused – 26-year-old Telangana Venkateswara Rao – managed to escape. Police are on the lookout for him.

According to Punjagutta Police, the trio floated a ‘Harish Anna Seva Samithi’. The front page of the receipt book misled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Gundala Mallesh Goud as its president, Venkateswara Rao as vice president and Rajesh Kumar as the general secretary.

The front page of the receipt book carried the name of the BRS leader as President of the ‘Harisha Anna Seva Samithi’ and the accused himself had named himself as vice-president of the centre.

It was easy for Venkateswara Rao to trap victims due to his close contacts with many reputed builders and business persons in the city.

When Mallesh Goud found out about the fake governmental centre he lodged an FIR with the Punjagutta police. During the investigation it was found that the trio had created a fake registration bearing the 1963/2016 number and the office address was given as 1-126, Vivekananda Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.