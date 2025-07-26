Hyderabad: Two arrested for duping citizens in 2BHK housing scam

The duo gathered huge amounts of money from the victims under the guise of processing fees, registration charges and other procedures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 26th July 2025 10:36 pm IST
Image of similar flats for 2BHK flats scam in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by the state police in connection with the government’s double-bedroom housing scheme, or 2BHK scheme, which was unearthed in Jeedimetla. The duo has been accused of cheating citizens by assuring them of houses.

Police investigating the scam stated that the accused, G Sridhar, had been impersonating a BRS party worker and had falsely presented close ties with the Quthbullapur MLA to gain the confidence of potential victims.

He reportedly gathered huge amounts of money from them using the promise of processing fees, registration charges and other procedures needed to procure the 2BHK houses in Hyderabad.

To create the illusion of genuineness, Sridhar and his co-conspirator, Pradeep Prasad, an employee of Jio, used Photoshop software to create forged allotment letters that were issued to the victims as evidence.

The racket was busted after one of the victims, K Malleshwari, approached the Jeedimetla police station on July 23 with a complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Sridhar and Prasad of Godavari Homes, Suchitra, and confiscated a car, laptop, computer, web camera, printer, scanner, mobile phones, and a number of fake allotment letters.

Photographs with politicians used as bait for 2 BHK scam in Hyderabad

Police revealed that Sridhar had used his photos with political bigwigs to convince the victims of his credibility and closeness to power.

The two are being produced before the court, and further investigation is on to find out how many individuals were cheated and whether there are other accomplices.

