Hyderabad: Two arrested for illegal transportation of PDS rice

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police apprehended two persons who were illegally transporting PDS rice on Saturday. The police seized one tonne of the PDS rice from them.

On information, the police apprehended Mohd Ghouse and Shaik Raheem, of Vattepally. The police seized one tonne of PDS rice and an Ashok Leyland auto trolley used for transportation.

On a complaint lodged by the Civil Supplies department, the Falaknuma police booked a case.

The smuggling of PDS rice is rampant in Hyderabad city. In December 2023, one man was killed in a PDS rice mafia dispute at Santoshnagar police station limits. The man, Mohd Tariq, tried to settle a dispute that started over PDS rice smuggling between two groups and was killed.

The PDS rice mafia is highly organized and due to high stakes rowdy sheeters, local leaders and police also support and siding with different groups, such are allegations in public.