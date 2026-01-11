Hyderabad: Two arrested with over 4 kg ganja sourced from Odisha

The accused got in touch with a drug peddler from Odisha through Instagram.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th January 2026 2:40 pm IST
Two men were arrested by the Telangana EAGLE Force and local police for selling ganja
Hyderabad: Two people were arrested while selling ganja in Nalgonda Town and Mallepally areas by the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team and local police on Saturday, January 10.

Syed Majid Hussain and Sohail Ali were caught with 4.5 kg of ganja and two cell phones.

According to the EAGLE Force director, Sandeep Shandilya, Hussain, 25, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Mallepally in Hyderabad, got addicted to drugs and often purchased from peddlers operating in the Mangalhat area for Rs 500 per packet.

“To keep up with his addiction, he started selling ganja to customers and brought more drugs with the money. Four months ago, he got acquainted with a drug peddler from Odisha through Instagram,” Shandilya said.

Hussain and his friend, Sohail Ali, travelled to Odisha multiple times. “On January 7, they were handed over nearly 4.5 kg of ganja in three packets. Both men returned to Hyderabad two days later,” the EAGLE Director said.

They repackaged the ganja into smaller packets and sold it to customers at Rs 500 each in Nalgonda Town and Mallepally areas. Based on a tip-off, both were arrested.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

