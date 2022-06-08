Hyderabad: Two booked for organising ‘mujra party’ for birthday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 8th June 2022 5:42 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk division of city police on Wednesday booked two individuals for organising a ‘mujra party’ to celebrate a birthday in the Rein Bazar area.

An individual named Syed Arif celebrated his son Syed Yaseen Arfath’s birthday on Tuesday by hiring female dancers to perform at his residence.

The Reinbazar police informed in a press note that they did not receive any complaint on the night of the party, but patrolling staff shut down the party after the music was heard being played around 1 am on Wednesday.

After a video of the event reached the police, a case was booked against the father and son under sections 70 (B), 70 (C) and section 21/76 of the City Police Act.

