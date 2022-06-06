Will Hyderabad police arrest Nupur Sharma in hate speech case?

Hyderabad: Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cracked a whip against its National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly defaming the founder of Islam, the Hyderabad police is yet to take a decision to arrest against her in connection with the hate case.

After the mass outrage against the blasphemous statement of Nupur Sharma, the police registered a case and the investigation is moving at a slow pace.

Last week, taking cognizance of a TV debate on a National TV Channel broadcasted on May 27, 2022, a suo-moto case under IPC sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between two groups), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against her.

P Ravindar, Sub-Inspector of Police cyber crimes in his complaint with the SHO Cybercrimes alleged that on a TV channel debate Nupur Sharma had used abusive words against the Prophet Mohammed insulting Islam.

Though a case has been registered against her a week ago, but the police are yet to take a decision to initiate action or process of arresting her.