Hyderabad: Two brothers held for exploiting girls via Instagram in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two brothers in connection with an Instagram-based cheating and exploitation case involving young women, including minors, in the Jubilee Hills area.

According to local reports, the accused have been identified as Arjun alias Chandrasekhar Azad and his brother Praveen, both natives of Guntur district. They were taken into custody and questioned for several hours at Jubilee Hills police station.

Police said the accused used Instagram to contact victims by creating fake profiles and projecting a luxurious lifestyle. They allegedly used expensive cars and staged appearances to gain trust and develop relationships with victims.

The city police arrested two brothers in connection with an Instagram-based cheating and exploitation case involving young women, including minors, in the Jubilee Hills area.



According to local reports, the accused have been identified as Arjun alias Chandrasekhar Azad and his… pic.twitter.com/WZLFv3rj37 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 5, 2026

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After gaining confidence, the accused allegedly exploited the victims and, in some cases, recorded private videos without consent. These were later allegedly used for blackmail and to demand money.

In one instance, a victim was reportedly cheated of around Rs 13 lakh, under the pretext of being helped to start a business.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that multiple victims may have been targeted. The role of social media accounts and digital evidence is being examined.

The accused’s Instagram profile has been taken down as part of the investigation. Officials said a further probe is underway to identify additional victims and verify the extent of the alleged offences.