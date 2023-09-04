Hyderabad: Two cops at Saroornagar Women Police Station caught taking bribe

The cops had demanded the bribe amount from a man who was accused in a criminal case to not arrest him and handed over a 41A CrPC notice.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th September 2023 5:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector and a head constable of Women Police Station Saroornagar when they demanded and accepted a bribe on Monday.

The cops had demanded the bribe amount from a man who was accused in a criminal case to not arrest him and handed over a 41A CrPC notice.

On a complaint from the man, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the ASI Sarala and head constable Narsimha.

The ACB officials are continuing their procedure at the police station.

