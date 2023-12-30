Hyderabad: Two dead bodies found on railway track in Old City

Hyderabad: Two dead bodies were found on a railway track in the Old city of Hyderabad on Friday evening.

According to locals, there was a clash between the victims, Arif Patel and Syed Imran on the railway track in Bhavani Nagar, Talab Katta and they were hit by an oncoming train.

The Railway Police Force and the area police visited the spot and reportedly moved the dead bodies for a postmortem at Gandhi Hospital.

Leaders of the AIMIM and MBT visited the spot and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited.