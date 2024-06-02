Hyderabad: Two die as ‘drunk’ water tanker driver rams into parked car

Hyderabad: Two people died on the spot after a drunken water tanker hit their car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Himayathsagar junction.

The deceased – Tarun from Kottaguda and Manisha from Ghatkesar – had parked their vehicle on the roadside. They were cousins and were travelling with their families in two cars.

Tarun and Manisha’s car had stopped along the roadside after she feeling nauseous.

However, the water tanker driver, Prashanth, who was drunk at that time, rammed into their parked car causing their death on the spot.

CCTV camera footage shows Prashanth driving erratically and crossing lanes before heading for a collision. A case has been registered against the driver, who has been taken into custody. The police confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.