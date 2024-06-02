Hyderabad: Two die as ‘drunk’ water tanker driver rams into parked car

CCTV camera footage shows Prashanth driving erratically and crossing lanes before heading for a collision

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2024 6:05 pm IST
15 killed as pickup truck falls into deep gorge in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two people died on the spot after a drunken water tanker hit their car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Himayathsagar junction.

The deceased – Tarun from Kottaguda and Manisha from Ghatkesar – had parked their vehicle on the roadside. They were cousins and were travelling with their families in two cars.

Tarun and Manisha’s car had stopped along the roadside after she feeling nauseous.

MS Education Academy

However, the water tanker driver, Prashanth, who was drunk at that time, rammed into their parked car causing their death on the spot.

CCTV camera footage shows Prashanth driving erratically and crossing lanes before heading for a collision. A case has been registered against the driver, who has been taken into custody. The police confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2024 6:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button