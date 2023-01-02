Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers arrested, 3 grams of cocaine seized

Hyderabad: Two absconding aides of drug kinpin Edwin Nunes were arrested on January 1 by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the Ramgopalpet Police.

The police while conducting a special operation on the occasion of New Year’s eve, seized three grams of cocaine and two mobile phones from the accused.

Mohit Agarwal, 30, and Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy, 59, are residents of Hyderabad who used to coordinate with drug peddlers from other cities via social media and paid them via G-Pay.

According to the police, Mohit is an international DJ’s event organiser and has his own business. Over time, he was addicted to cocaine and developed more than 50 links with drug peddlers and consumers.

Manyam on the other hand is an engineering graduate, who visited Goa regularly and developed a good relationship with Edwin, and delivered him cocaine.

Manyam had contacts with drug peddlers in Bangalore who used to send the drugs by bus from Bangalore to Hyderabad.

The police caught Manyam at his residence and imposed sections 257/2022 (Withdrawal of complaint) under section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, read with 22(b)-(where the contravention involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity), and 27 (Jurisdiction in the case of juveniles) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him.