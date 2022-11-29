Hyderabad: 2 drug peddlers held, 115 packets of Ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Special Central Zone crime team and Saifabad police, in a joint operation, apprehended two Ganja peddlers and seized 115 packets of Ganja from their possession on Monday.

Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad police, Gajarao Bhupal said that police caught the peddlers at Sri Krishna Lodge.

Almost 115 packets of Ganja were recovered and each packet contained approximately 30 grams of Ganja.

Reportedly, the accused were trying to sell it to customers in Hyderabad. The duo have earlier worked as painters in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.