Hyderabad: Two engineering students killed, 3 injured in car crash near Medipally

Hyderabad: Two engineering students were killed and three others seriously injured in a horrific road accident that occurred around midnight on Tuesday, January 27, near Pillar No. 97 within the limits of Medipally police station, Hyderabad.

According to the police, eight students were travelling in a car from Boduppal towards IT Pocharam when the driver, allegedly overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a pillar.

The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the death of Sai Varun and Nikhil on the spot. Three other students, Venkat, Rakesh and Yashwant, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Srikara Hospital for treatment.

The remaining three passengers, Sathvik, Harshavardhan and Abhinav, escaped unhurt.

All the victims are engineering students hailing from the Wanaparthy district.

Police personnel rushed to the accident site, shifted the injured to the hospital and later moved the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.