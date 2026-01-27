Andhra Pradesh: Bus hits median, 29 passengers escape unhurt

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted when a private travels bus carrying 29 passengers hit a median near Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Tuesday, January 27. The passengers miraculously escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred near Jagannath Gattu on the outskirts of Kurnool when the bus crossed the median and moved onto the opposite side. Following the accident, the passengers were shifted to another bus and continued their journey.

pic.twitter.com/MjFQNGNgIW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 27, 2026

Previous accident

On October 24, 2025, a private bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after hitting a bike in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Kaveri Travels was carrying 41 people were travelling in the bus, including the driver, when the accident took place. Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Kurnool district collector A Siri said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that when the Kaveri Travels bus, bearing the number plate DD01N9490, Chinna Tekur- Ullindakonda Cross Roads in Kurnool mandal at around 3.30 am, it hit a bike, travelling in the same direction.