Private bus catches fire in Kurnool of AP, several feared dead

Amaravati: In a horrific accident, a private bus ferrying passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after colliding with a bike in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday, October 24.

Though there were 40 passengers believed to be inside the bus when the accident took place, it was not immediately known as to how many were injured and if there were any casualties.

However, there were speculations in the media that around 20 passengers were feared dead, and several were injured. News reports stated that the charred bodies of 11 passengers were retrieved, even as the rescue operations continued.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a tour of Dubai, expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. In a post on X shortly after the news of the fire accident broke out, he stated: “Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.”

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

The incident happened when a Kaveri Travels bus bearing number plate DD01N9490 collided with a bike head-on, when it reached Chinna Tekur- Ullindakonda Cross Roads in Kurnool mandal at around 3.30 am on Friday.

The fire which started at the front portion of the bus, soon spread to the entire bus, when the passengers were in deep sleep. The driver and helper exited the bus along with some passengers, while others were reportedly caught in the fire.

According to Kurnool superintendent of policer Vikrant Patil, as the fire erupted, the bus driver alerted the helper/spare driver, and believing that it was a small fire, they initially tried to extinguish the flames using a water bubble.

“As the fire spread, they raised an alarm and broke open the emergency exit, using which some of the passengers escaped. The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital where they are being treated. We can’t say as to how many passengers have died,” he reportedly told the media.

He said the driver and the helper have been taken into custody and were being questioned.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)