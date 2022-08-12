Hyderabad: Two habitual burglars convicted under PD Act

Hyderabad: Two habitual burglars who were arrested on June 26 by the Rachakonda police commissionerate were convicted and sent to central jail on Thursday, under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The accused were identified as Dasari Narsaiah (55), and Angadi Jampaiah (38). Both accused are close relatives of the other. The police have detained them in Central prison, Cherlapally.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nigerian held for drug peddling

According to the police, the accused started committing house burglaries under the limits of Rachakonda Commissionarate and other parts of Telangana in 2018. After arresting them, the police seized stolen property including gold ornaments weighing about 8.5 tolas from their possession. They were remanded to judicial custody and lodged in jail.

The accused Dasari Narsaiah, along with his son Dasari Murali Krishna, and other people from the Mahabubabad district were all related to one another. They formed a gang and began breaking into houses in Rachakonda Commissionerate boundaries as well as other areas of Telangana.

They had been breaking into homes since 2018 and were previously detained by the police multiple times before being jailed.