Hyderabad: Two held for selling oxitocin injections, 23 vials seized

Hyderabad: Officials from the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team here on Thursday arrested two people for selling oxytocin injections, and seized 23 vials from the offenders.

The offenders were identified as 48-year-old B.Satya Narayana from Kapra in Kushaiguda and 59-year-old T. Raju Yada , a resident of Yapral in Jawaharnagar. Both the accused are animal fodder vendors. Both of them are animal fodder vendors. Nazar, a resident of Chandrayangutta, who sold the vials to Narayan and Yadav remains at large.

The duo bought each vial of Oxytocin for Rs 300 from Nazar and sold it to customers for Rs 500 per vial. Oxytocin can enhance milk production in cattle, and has adverse effects on the health of animals and humans who consume the milk.