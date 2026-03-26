Hyderabad: Two held for vandalizing mobile shop in Chaderghat

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by Chaderghat police on Thursday, March 26, for vandalizing a mobile shop on the Muslim Maternity Hospital road.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arbaz, 23 and Javeed Khan, 30. Others involved in the case include Mohammed Gaffar, Mohd Salman, and Imran.

Also Read Tension in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat as man vandalises mobile shop

On March 23, Arbaz, along with one other person had gone to Bismillah Mobile Shop and picked up a quarrel with an employee named Mohd Ghouse. Arbaz then brandished a knife and threatened to kill Ghouse over previous enmity.

While Ghouse escaped unhurt, the accused caused severe damage to the shop.

A case was subsequently registered under sections 109(1), (attempt to murder) 324(6) (mischief), 329(4) (criminal trespass), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) read with 3(5) (common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act.

Two people were arrested by Chaderghat police on Thursday, March 26, for vandalizing a mobile shop on the Muslim Maternity Hospital road.



The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arbaz, 23 and Javeed Khan, 30. Others involved in the case include Mohammed Gaffar, Mohd Salman,… pic.twitter.com/tvCuHIilii — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026



