Hyderabad: Two human trafficking offenders sent to jail

Hyderabad: Two men were held for allegedly organising prostitution rackets in the limits of Medipally police station under the PD act under the Rachakonda police limits.

The accused were sent to Central Prison in Cherlapally on Sunday. The accused were identified as Banala Srikanth (24) resident of Peerzadiguda and Koramatla Srinivas Rao (27) from Khammam.

According to the press release from the Cyberabad police, accused Banala Srikanth and Koramatla Srinivas Rao posted pictures of women on the “Skokka Website” named website and provided their phone numbers to buyers over Whatsapp. They also hired women from the Khammam District, rented a space in Medipally, and set up prostitution, enabling male clients to enter the property in exchange for large sums of money.

Before the project arrests in 2022 by the Medipally Police, the offender Banala Srikanth was also placed in detention under the PD Act by the police commissioner at the time. After being released from preventive prison, he again started unlawful activities, said a press release.

On receiving information, the Medipally Police raided the house at Krishna Nagar, Boduppal on 2, February 23 and arrested both the organizers and rescued one victim woman.