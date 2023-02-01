Hyderabad: Two interstate criminals nabbed by Task Force cops

Hyderabad: The city police here arrested two interstate criminals who were involved in several cases within tri-commissionerates of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, apart from other cases they were facing under the Anantapur town and Nandyal III Town police in Andhra Pradesh.

The two accused have been identified as Darla Nehemaiah, who also went by the aliases Mehemaiah and Bruce Lee, and Mandula Shankar. They were both arrested by a Hyderabad central zone team of the Hyderabad police’s Task Force on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1.

According to the Hyderabad police, after committing the offences, both the accused persons would hand over the stolen booty for safe custody with two others named Manoj Kumar Malik (from Odisha) and Namala Sridhar, a resident of Hasmathpet, Bowenpally.

After their arrest, the police executed 11 long pending non-bailable warrants against both Nehemaiah and Shankar. They were handed over to officials from the Mahankali police station along with the seized property for taking further necessary action.