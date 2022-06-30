Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers nabbed, seized 25 kg Ganja

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug dealers were arrested by the Nacharam police and the special operations team (SOT), LB Nagar zone on Thursday.

The accused persons identified as Kokkirigadda Subudhi Johnson and Mohd Shoiab had 25 kg of Ganja confiscated from them. Under different NDPS Act provisions, a case has been filed.

Since 2020, Mohd. Shoiab and Kokkirigadda Subudhi Johnson have been smuggling ganja. The police claimed that they have ties with ganja dealers in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the two bought ganja cheaply in Visakhapatnam’s Agency neighbourhood and then sold it to needy people in and around Hyderabad for a higher price.

According to Johnson’s instructions, his colleague Nisar travelled by rail to Visakhapatnam on June 26 to buy 25 kg of ganja from Sudheer Sahoo for Rs. 2,000 per kilogramme. Clients in Hyderabad would pay Rs. 15,000 per kilogramme for it.

The police said that Nisar travelled to Hyderabad by rail while carrying the illegal goods. On June 28, at around he alighted at the Moula-Ali Railway station. The same day, at around 2 p.m., Nacharam police and the SOT LB Nagar zone team stopped their car near Delhi Public School on Nacharam main road and detained the two guys as a result of a tip-off. They seized two mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and 25 kg of Ganja, for a total of Rs. 4 lakhs.

Johnson and his companion Nelson Venkatesh were previously detained in Visakhapatnam in 2020 as part of an NDPS investigation and placed on court remand. Johnson and two other people were a part of a different NDPS case in 2021 at the Raidurgam police station in Cyberabad.