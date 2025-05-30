Hyderabad: Two more arrested in organ trafficking case

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has arrested two more key accused from Chennai in connection with the ongoing inter-state human organ trafficking case.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in the case, according to CID Director General Shikha Goel.

The case began with a complaint filed by the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DM\&HO) of Ranga Reddy district. A criminal case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, at the Saroornagar Police Station. The case was later handed over to the CID for detailed investigation.

On May 26, a CID special team arrested Shankaran alias Sai Shankaran (56) and N. Ramya (36) from Chennai. A passport and two mobile phones were seized from them. They were brought to Hyderabad on transit remand and presented before a magistrate on Thursday.

According to the CID, the accused lured poor and unemployed people in Tamil Nadu with false job offers. These victims were brought to Hyderabad, where illegal kidney transplants were carried out with the help of other accused, including Pradeep from Bangalore, Pavan, and his associates.

The accused allegedly earned Rs 10 lakh per transplant, of which Rs 4 to 5 lakh was paid to the donor.

The CID is actively searching for seven more accused, including Pavan, Poornachander, and their associates.