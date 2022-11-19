Hyderabad: Two posing as GST officials held for cheating to the tune of Rs 28 cr

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested two persons for forgery and duping 18 persons to the tune of Rs 28 crore.

The accused – 57-year-old Burujukindi Narayana Goud of Rajanna Sircilla district and 37-year-old Merugu Shailaja of Warangal district – used to pose as GST officials and approach people and lure them into getting gold and other expensive items seized by the customs department at lower prices.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar) G Sandeep said that the duo would collect huge amounts from their victims and escape.

“After convincing the business people, they would collect huge amounts of money and dupe them. They also collected money from people on the pretext of arranging jobs in GST and other government departments,” said the official.

Three mobile phones, a car, ATM cards and Rs 20,000 cash were seized by the police. A case has been registered.