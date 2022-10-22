Hyderabad: Two pubs approach Telangana HC over music restrictions

Updated: 22nd October 2022 1:04 pm IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Two popular pubs in the city on Friday approached the Telangana High Court seeking relaxation on music restriction after 10:00 pm.

The two pubs are identified as Over The Moon Brew Co, Gachibowli, and Monastery Amphi Brewery Bar & Restaurant, Raidurgam. They sought exemption from the orders and stated that they were not located in residential areas.

The petitioners urged the high court to allow them to play music till 12 am from Thursday to Sunday and till 1 am on Friday and Saturday. The appeal was based on the Telangana government’s 2018 order. After hearing the plea, the Telangana high court sought a response from the Cyberabad police within a week.

The pubs further argued that despite adhering to the norms under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and ensuring that the music levels do not exceed 55 decibels in the daytime and 45 decibels at night, as prescribed in a 2010 government order, the police have been entering their premises.

They further claimed that there have been no complaints from the residents so far, adding that the music ban has led to reduced footfall. representing the pubs, counsel B Chandrasen Reddy said “COVID-19 has already crippled lives. The only respite people have these days is music and food. Depriving them of this is nothing but taking away the life from the crippled lives.”

Justice K Lalitha posted the case on October 26 for review.

