Hyderabad: Two students die in road accident

Hyderabad: Two students died in a road accident at the Adikmet flyover in the early hours of Friday.

The Nallakunta police said N Bhavan (20) native of Kammareddy and M Roshan (20) a native of Nirmal, were both doing their BBA final year at a college in Ramnagar Nallakunta.

Sub-inspector of police, of Nallakunta police station, K Prasad said the two persons were going on a motorcycle around 4 a.m. While passing through the Adikmet flyover the bike skidded and both of them had fallen on the road and received fatal injuries. Bhavan and Roshan died on the spot.

“The deceased persons were going from Tarnaka towards Nallakunta. They were going at high speed and lost control of the bike,” said Prasad. A total of six friends on three bikes were going to Nallakunta.