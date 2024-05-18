Hyderabad: Two thieves arrested, eight motorcycles recovered

The accused persons Mohammed Abdul Khadeer alias Khader and Mohammed Amanullah alias Aman, committed the theft of motorcycles.

Published: 18th May 2024 1:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police arrested two men who were allegedly stealing motorcycles and scooters. The police recovered eight motorcycles from them.

The accused persons Mohammed Abdul Khadeer alias Khader and Mohammed Amanullah alias Aman, committed the theft of motorcycles in Bandlaguda, Afzalgunj, Shahalibanda, Punjagutta, Chandrayangutta and Hussainalam police stations.

According to the police, Khadeer and Amanullah, went around the localities in the night and on spotting motorcycles kept near the houses, opened the locks using a duplicate key and used to tow them away for a distance.

“Afterwards, they drove away with the vehicles,” said K Satyanarayana, detective inspector, Bandlaguda police station.

