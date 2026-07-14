Hyderabad: Two women BLOs attacked during SIR exercise

Hyderabad: At least two women Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were allegedly assaulted while carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Monday, July 13.

The incident occurred at NBT Nagar under Polling Station No. 237, where the BLOs were distributing enumeration forms. The complainant was accompanied by fellow BLOs Devi, Nagajyothi, Vijaya, Shravani and Mahender, along with supervisor Venkatesh and colleague Jayakrishna.

According to the complaint, four persons identified as Jojula Raju, Rajitha, Shankaramma and Narasimha allegedly arrived at the spot and interfered with the officials’ work. They reportedly insisted that the enumeration forms be distributed only to people of their choice and allegedly threatened the BLOs with consequences if they refused.

The complainant further alleged that Rajitha and Shankaramma physically assaulted her and another BLO, Devi, besides verbally abusing them and obstructing the officials from performing their duties.

The BLOs also alleged that the same group had threatened them at the same location a day earlier.

Case registered

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.