Hyderabad: Two-year-old girl drowns in water-filled pit in Hakimpet

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl drowned in a water-filled pit at the Telangana State Sports School at Hakimpet on Friday, June 28.

The child was the daughter of the caretakers of the nursery located on the school premises. According to reports, it is suspected that she wandered out to play and accidentally fell into the rainwater-filled pit, resulting in her death.

Her parents, noticing her absence, conducted a thorough search but were unable to find her. He body was found later.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and further investigation is ongoing